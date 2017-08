Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saturday Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it completed establishment of management consulting fund in Beijing with two partners

* Says the fund is with total scale of 500 million yuan and the first tranche of the fund scale is 50 million yuan

* Says the co invested 49 million yuan in the fund

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8yVd0E

