FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Taiwan says it suspends Mega Financial from setting up overseas banking branches
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taiwan says it suspends Mega Financial from setting up overseas banking branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's financial regulator, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), says:

* It fined Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd T$10 million ($317,000) as state-run Mega's New York banking branch failed to fully implement internal controls.

* It suspended Mega Financial from setting up overseas banking branches until it improves internal controls.

* Mega Financial's new chairman said early in September that Mega will strengthen risk management after its banking unit was hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.