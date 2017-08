Sept 15 (Reuters) - Geeya Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in co's Hong Kong-based technology unit which is engaged in industrial investment, to co's actual controller and controlling shareholder, Zhou Xuhui

* Says transaction amount is about 96.3 million yuan

