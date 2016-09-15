BRIEF-Allied Architects plans JV in Tokyo with partners

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Allied Architects Inc :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in Tokyo, with a China-based digital marketing firm INMYSHOW Inc and a Tokyo-based studio, on Sept. 30

* Says JV to be engaged in video influencer marketing business, with registered capital of 30 million yen

* The co, INMYSHOW Inc and the Tokyo-based studio will hold a 48 percent stake, a 48 percent stake and a 4 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EESqG6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)