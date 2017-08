Sept 15 (Reuters) - Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell partial non-core business assets in its lighting unit and supply chain management unit, for 74.9 million yuan

* Says the assets including account receivable, advance payment, inventory, fixed asset, account payable and other payables

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NwyYtC

