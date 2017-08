Sept 16 (Reuters) - Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it formed cooperation with Tianjin Institute of Pharmaceutical Research on R& D of new medicine, personnel education and development of projects

* Says the co to use 20 million yuan to buy the patent of chronic nephritis medicine from Tianjin Institute of Pharmaceutical Research

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/i4J9XV; goo.gl/yCqsVX

