Sept 16 (Reuters) - Path :

* Says it will buy 130 shares of Madre:X Co Ltd. at 100 million yen from ZYYX Inc. on Sep. 27

* Says it will hold 64 percent stake (640 shares) in Madre:X Co Ltd. after the purchase

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AwhlIU

