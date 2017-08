Sept 16 (Reuters) - Yuanta Financial Holdings :

* Says Yuanta Commercial Bank will merge with its subsidiary Ta Chong Commercial Bank via stock swap with merger record date on April 1, 2017

* Says one common share of Ta Chong Commercial Bank swaps 0.8602 common share of Yuanta Commercial Bank

* Says Yuanta Commercial Bank will remain and Ta Chong Commercial Bank will dissolve after merger

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AtYFMd

