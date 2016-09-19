FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anhui Lucky Health Technology to buy two firms for totally 448 mln yuan and to raise fund of up to 448 mln yuan
September 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anhui Lucky Health Technology to buy two firms for totally 448 mln yuan and to raise fund of up to 448 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - hyu89jCo Ltd :

* Says it to buy a Shenzhen-based healthcare equipment firm and a Shanghai-based fitness leisure products firm for totally 448 million yuan via shares issue and cash

* Says it to raise up to 448 million yuan via private placement, for cash payment, experience service center construction, industry mergers and acquisitions and incubation fund, supplement of working capital and transaction related expenses

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JXR8FN

Further cnompany Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

