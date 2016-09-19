FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Shan Dong Delisi Food receives administrative penalty notice in advance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2016 / 5:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shan Dong Delisi Food receives administrative penalty notice in advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shan Dong Delisi Food Co Ltd :

* Says it received an administrative penalty notice in advance from Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sept. 14, regarding information disclosure

* Says the co was given a disciplinary warning and imposed a fine of 300,000 yuan; individuals Zheng Heping and Yang Songguo were also given a disciplinary warning and imposed a fine of 100,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zc6aOh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
