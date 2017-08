Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd

* Says unit will receive factory relocation compensation subsidies of 454.1 million yuan ($68.09 million)

* Says unit plans to build new factory in Chengdu city with total investment about 580 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cSgqcn

