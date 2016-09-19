FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunshine Insurance increases shareholdings in Yili Industrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Co Ltd has bought 5.67 million shares in the company on September 14, taking holdings to 0.83 percent from 0.73 percent

* Says Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance and Sunshine Life Insurance own totalling 303.2 million shares in the company after transaction, representing 5.0 percent of total issued capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2chbpFU

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

