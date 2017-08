Sept 19 (Reuters) - Huangshan Jinma Co Ltd

* Says it plans to bid for 100 percent stake in auto parts firm Shanghai Feizhong for at least 221.5 million yuan ($33.20 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d1vUYN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6708 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)