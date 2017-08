Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says two units plan to invest a combined 1.86 billion yuan ($278.84 million) in Zhongrong Life Insurance Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d1QXdO; bit.ly/2cBWol2

