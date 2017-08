Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up a real estate agency in Qingdao city, as wholly owned subsidiary

* Says it plans to invest 470 million yuan to set up a real estate agency in Dongguan, Guangdong, as wholly owned subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TO90xL

