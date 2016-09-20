BRIEF-Addcn Technology to pay 2015 dividend on Oct. 31

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Addcn Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$12 per share (T$491.4 million in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$13.1 million in total)

* Says ex-dividend and ex-right date is Oct. 4

* Says last date before book closure Oct. 5 with book closure period from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10

* Says record date Oct. 10

* Says cash dividend payment date is Oct. 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T2a6rT

