a year ago
BRIEF-Addcn Technology to pay 2015 dividend on Oct. 31
September 20, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Addcn Technology to pay 2015 dividend on Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Addcn Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$12 per share (T$491.4 million in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$13.1 million in total)

* Says ex-dividend and ex-right date is Oct. 4

* Says last date before book closure Oct. 5 with book closure period from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10

* Says record date Oct. 10

* Says cash dividend payment date is Oct. 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T2a6rT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

