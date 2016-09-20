FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xiwang Foodstuffs plans share issue for acquiring Canada's Kerr Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to set up JV and SPVs for acquiring 100 percent stake of Canada's health food firm Kerr Investment Holding Corp for $730 million

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan ($250.40 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says the proceeds will be used for acquiring 80 percent stake of Kerr Investment Holding Corp with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cM4RTm; bit.ly/2d45DJq

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
