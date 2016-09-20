BRIEF-Shanxi Securities unit receives administrative penalty notice in advance

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shanxi Securities Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Zhongde Securities received an administrative penalty notice in advance from China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sept. 19, regarding information disclosure

* Says the unit was confiscated business income of 3 million yuan and imposed a fine of 3 million yuan; responsible individuals Li Qingzhong and Wang Xin were also given a disciplinary warning and imposed a fine of 50,000 yuan respectively

