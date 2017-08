Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :

* Says it to invest 4 million yuan to set up a biotechnology jv in Shanghai, with a Tibet-based biotechnology firm and Eureka Therapeutics (HK) Ltd

* Says the jv to be capitalized at 40 million yuan and the co to hold 10 percent stake in it

