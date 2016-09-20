FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong securities regulator proposes to relax listed derivatives trading
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong securities regulator proposes to relax listed derivatives trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong securities regulator began consultations with market participants on Tuesday over a proposal to relax limits on trading listed derivatives, a step that should boost Hong Kong's futures and options market.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Tuesday it proposed lifting the current cap on so-called 'excess' position limits - positions in equity option and futures contracts that are not being used to directly hedge underlying share holdings.

The SFC has also proposed new excess position limits for index arbitrage activities, asset managers and market makers of exchange-traded funds, and trebling the statutory limit for stock option contracts.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.