Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it signs contract with a Thailand-based firm Zulex International Co Ltd, to supply advanced public transportation system related products

* Contract amount is approximately $4.7 million

* This contract is based on the cooperation framework agreement signed on June 30

