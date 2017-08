Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Guiyang Co Ltd

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($749.64 million) financial debenture to lend to small firms

($1 = 6.6699 Chinese yuan renminbi)