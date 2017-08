Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to inject capital of 5 million yuan in its Beijing-based unit and the unit to invest the 5 million yuan in a Beijing-based information technology firm

* Says the unit to hold 10 percent stake in the target firm after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3sb2VZ

