BRIEF-Huawei Culture unit and unit's general manager to inject capital in cultural media firm

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Huawei Culture Co Ltd :

* Says a wholly owned unit, Shenzhen-based network tech firm, plans to inject capital in Xinjiang-based cultural media firm with the general manager of the network tech firm

* Says cultural media firm is wholly owned by the unit currently

* Says the unit and its general manager to hold 49 percent and 51 percent stake in cultural media firm respectively after the capital injection

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/B8bXlI

