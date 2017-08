Sept 21 (Reuters) - Daidoh Ltd :

* Says shutdown of Shanghai-based unit's Songjiang plant on Sep. 21

* Says unit to cancel contract with about 235 employees of the plant

* Says the employees will retire after Sep. 22 and says special retirement benefits will be paid to retirees

