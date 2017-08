Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds worth up to 100 billion yen, during the period from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2017

* Says proceeds to be used to fund asset acquisition, replenish working capital and repay loan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UFnCNN

