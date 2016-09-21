BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says investment company to invest 2.2 mln yuan in unit

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :

* Says a Guangzhou-based investment company will invest 2.2 million yuan in its subsidiary Guangzhou Asia Beverage Company Limited

* Says the Guangzhou-based investment company will hold 30 percent stake in Guangzhou Asia Beverage Company Limited after investment, up from 0 percent

* Says it will hold 63 percent stake in the subsidiary after the investment, down from 90 percent

