a year ago
September 21, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says investment company to invest 2.2 mln yuan in unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :

* Says a Guangzhou-based investment company will invest 2.2 million yuan in its subsidiary Guangzhou Asia Beverage Company Limited

* Says the Guangzhou-based investment company will hold 30 percent stake in Guangzhou Asia Beverage Company Limited after investment, up from 0 percent

* Says it will hold 63 percent stake in the subsidiary after the investment, down from 90 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fpeOL4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

