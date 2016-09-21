FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Geonext plans private placement of 23.8 mln shares; shareholding structure changes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 21, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Geonext plans private placement of 23.8 mln shares; shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Geonext Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 23.8 million shares via private placement and aims to raise 714 million yen in total, on Oct. 24, to fund project and repay loan

* Co's top shareholder, Resort&Medical Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 23.10 percent from 36.37 percent

* TRIAD CO LTD, a Tokyo-based real estate agency, will raise stake in co to 15.34 percent from 0 percent

* An individual to raise stake to 13.64 percent from 4.57 percent

* A Tokyo-based limited liability company(KCM2), which is engaged in securities related business, will raise stake in co to 5.06 percent from 0 percent

* A Tokyo-based plastic renewable firm will raise stake in co to 5.37 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/b9oVGc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.