Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 1.8 billion yuan ($269.82 million) in Hangzhou city

* Says to issue up to 1.3 billion yuan ($194.87 million) 5-year bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2clQH7I; bit.ly/2copQwR

($1 = 6.6712 Chinese yuan renminbi)