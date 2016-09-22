FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kingnet Network unit announces lawsuit filed by Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. regarding copyright infringement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kingnet Network unit announces lawsuit filed by Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. regarding copyright infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kingnet Network Co., Ltd. :

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. filed lawsuit against the co's wholly owned network tech unit and Wemade Entertainment Co.,Ltd. with Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, claiming the two firms infringed Actoz Soft's copyright

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. is requesting the contract MIR 2 Mobile Game and Web Game License Agreement invalid, signed by the two defendants on June 28

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. is also requesting a damage compensation of 1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7DVSmw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.