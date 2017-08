Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shandong Delisi Food Co Ltd

* Says it terminates original agreement to buy stakes in Australia's beef producer Yolarno Pty

* Says it and company officials reprimanded and fined by securities regulator for information disclosure violations

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cqot0A; bit.ly/2cvDlcj

