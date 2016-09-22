BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma plans investment in medicine & health-related projects

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan ($29.24 million) to set up unit in Chongqing city with partner
* Says it plans to invest 975 million yuan in production and processing project
* Says it plans to invest at least 5.0 billion yuan in medicine & health-related projects in Chongqing city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cTc6ZL; bit.ly/2d3xt9S; bit.ly/2cTd20a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6692 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)