a year ago
BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding to issue preferred shares for T$30 bln
September 23, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding to issue preferred shares for T$30 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million preferred shares at T$50 per share, for T$30 billion in total

* Says 15 percent of new shares will be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent will be offered to public and remaining 75 percent will be offered to the company's existing shareholders

* Says proceeds will be used for working capital supplement and business development

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/HYtP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

