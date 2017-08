Sept 23 (Reuters) - AnGes MG Inc :

* Says 13,681 of 28th warrants were exercised into 1.37 million shares of its common stock from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, including 150,000 shares at exercise price 209 yen and 200,000 shares at 206 yen etc.

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0Z3S0H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)