a year ago
BRIEF-Mega Financial says it will ask ex-chairman for compensation after U.S. regulator fined branch
September 23, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mega Financial says it will ask ex-chairman for compensation after U.S. regulator fined branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd says:

* It will ask ex-chairman, president for T$5.71 billion ($182 million) in compensation after a bank branch was fined by the New York financial regulator.

* State-run Mega has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

* Taiwan's financial regulator has said it fined Mega T$10 million.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
