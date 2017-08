Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says board approves to boost investment in FMV project by 3.08 billion yuan ($461.79 million)

* Says board approves to invest 366.5 million yuan in S111 series sedan production

