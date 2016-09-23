RPT-BRIEF-Moody's releases analysis of Presidential candidates' policy proposals

(Repeats to widen distribution)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moody's Ratings:

Moody's releases analysis of Presidential candidates' policy proposals

* Donald Trump's plan to convert Medicaid into a block grant would negatively affect all states because shared funding would be limited

* Hillary Clinton's proposal to lower Medicare eligibility age would be credit positive for all states

* Hillary Clinton's proposal could increase number of international students in stem programs

* Trump's proposal to repeal ACA would be credit negative for not-for-profit hospitals over the short term

* Trump's proposal to disincentivize companies hiring H-1B immigrant workers would likely adversely affect international student enrollment at U.S. universities

* Hillary Clinton's intention of defending and further expanding the affordable care act would be credit positive for not-for-profit hospitals