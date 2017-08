Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hi-Light Tek Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned catering unit plans will buy Tainan Tan-Tsu-Mian Seafood Restaurant and the brand and business of Tainan Tan-Tsu-Miean for up to T$170 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9ar40l

