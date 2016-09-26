BRIEF-Owner of AVIC Electromechanical Systems plans to transfer controlling shareholder's stakes

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Says lock-up period for 684.08 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Septemeber 28

* Says lock-up period for 141.03 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Septemeber 28

* Says owner plans to transfer 14.23 percent stake in the company owned by controlling shareholder to China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co Ltd

* Says China Aviation Industry General Aircraft will become the second biggest shareholder in the company after the transfer

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2djbnmB; bit.ly/2cVnnrI; bit.ly/2dcTlB3

