Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lapine Co Ltd :

* Says it signed two term loan contracts with commitment line worth totaling 2.75 billion yen, on Sept. 26

* Says The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will be the arrangers and agents

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HYYvpi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)