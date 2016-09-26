FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ichibanya to buy four curry restaurant operation firms in China mainland and Taiwan
September 26, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ichibanya to buy four curry restaurant operation firms in China mainland and Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ichibanya Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully buy three China mainland-based firms, which are engaged in operation of curry restaurants at local, from China mainland-based investment unit of House Foods Group Corp

* Says the acquisition price for the three firms is $6.2 million in total

* Says it plans to raise stake in Taiwan-based curry restaurant operation firm to 80 percent from 20 percent under the transaction with House Foods Group Corp

* Says the acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Taiwan-based firm is T$181.9 million

* Says the acquisition to be completed in December

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eGd0iP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

