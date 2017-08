Sept 26 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd

* Says its green industry fund in deal to buy Spain's waste treatment firm Urbaser between 1.16-1.40 billion euros ($1.30-1.57 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dluHAd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros)