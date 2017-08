Sept 26 (Reuters) - China Tianying Inc :

* Says a Nantong-based investment firm, with co's first phase of ESOP plan as person acting in concert, planed to buy totaling 151 million shares (12.19 percent stake) in co, at 1.03 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/stB5lh

