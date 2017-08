Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 100 percent stake in a Shenyang-based commercial company, Shenzhen-based property company and commercial properties based in Changchun, Zhengzhou and Guangzhou, via shares issue and cash

