a year ago
BRIEF-Suzuken plans capital and business alliance with EPS Holdings and unit
September 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suzuken plans capital and business alliance with EPS Holdings and unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Suzuken Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to form a capital and business alliance with EPS Holdings Inc and EPS Holdings' unit, to cooperate in medical and health industry

* Says co will buy 1.5 million shares (3.25 percent) of EPS Holdings' treasury stock through private placement plan offered by EPS Holdings, at 2.0 billion yen on Oct. 18

* Says co will buy 3,500 new shares (35 percent stake) in EPS Holdings' unit, which is mainly engaged in promotion and management of group business in China, via private placement at 2.7 billion yen, on Oct. 18

* Co will hold a 35 percent stake in EPS Holdings' unit after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/x6ewg6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
