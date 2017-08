Sept 27 (Reuters) - CommSeed Corp :

* Says the top shareholder Cykan Co Ltd transferred entire 55.8 percent stake in the co to its parent company Cykan Holdings Co.,Ltd on Sep. 27

* Says Cykan Holdings Co.,Ltd is holding 55.8 percent stake in the co after the change

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/JBff

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)