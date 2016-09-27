FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Toho announces restructure plan for group property business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toho announces restructure plan for group property business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1

* Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction

* Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VMS8Pf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.