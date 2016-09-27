BRIEF-Toho announces restructure plan for group property business

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned unit, Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, plans spin-off of restaurant and theater stores management business to its wholly owned unit Toho Restaurant service Co Ltd, with effective date on Dec. 1

* Says co's wholly owned property maintenance unit, Toho Service Center Co Ltd, plans to merge with a wholly owned construction unit, with effective date on Dec. 1, and the construction unit will be dissolved after the transaction

* Co will merge with unit Toho Real Estate Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017, and the unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VMS8Pf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)