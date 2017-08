Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hankyu REIT Inc :

* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to 100 billion yen

* Says issue period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 28

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire asset, pay back loans and bonds, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xE9FGq

