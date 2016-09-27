FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thailand's TMB Bank cuts y/y loan growth forecast to 6 pct
September 27, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thailand's TMB Bank cuts y/y loan growth forecast to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl, Thailand's seventh-largest lender, told reporters:

* Thailand's TMB Bank expects loans to grow by 6 percent year on year, down from an earlier target of 8 to 10 percent

* Loans grew 2 percent in the first half of the year

* Non-performing loan (NPL) level is at less than 3 percent

* Bank expects loan provisions to be higher than last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and)

