BRIEF-Thailand's TMB Bank cuts y/y loan growth forecast to 6 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl, Thailand's seventh-largest lender, told reporters:

* Thailand's TMB Bank expects loans to grow by 6 percent year on year, down from an earlier target of 8 to 10 percent

* Loans grew 2 percent in the first half of the year

* Non-performing loan (NPL) level is at less than 3 percent

* Bank expects loan provisions to be higher than last year