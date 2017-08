Sept 27 (Reuters) - Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it has unloaded 16 million shares in Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Ltd between July 22 and September 27, reducing stake to 2.78 percent from 5.56 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dcwzYy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)